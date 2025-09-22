WPD: CGJF Advocates Universal Sustainability On Peace

A group, Common Ground Journalists Forum International (CGJF), has emphasised the need for peace across the world on the occasion of World Peace Day.

In a statement signed by Datonye Fred and Janet Twonmute, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the group stated that in a time of increasing chaos, crisis and uncertainty, it is essential for all to take practical action to mobilize for peace. CGJF, Bayelsa noted that it is a call to action to work for peace and tackle menaces such as insecurity, violence, crime, communal conflicts, environmental pollution and abuse, kidnappings, sea robbery, cultism and other social problems.

The statement reads: “It is in view of this that the Common Ground Journalists Forum International (CGJF), Bayelsa State, a group of Journalists committed to peace building efforts in communities, emphasized the need for mankind to develop an urgent need for harmonious living, peaceful co-existence and non-violence approach to resolving conflicts and crisis.

“The Day offers another reminder for people and nations of the importance of building a world free from violence and inequality. “The International Day of Peace offers a viable platform for government, communities, religious and traditional leaders, citizens and all key actors to work together to build peace and tackle some of the socio-economic challenges plaguing the society.”