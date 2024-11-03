WOWICAN urges women to care for their mental health

Share

Amidst the economic reality in the country, the Women’s Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) has encouraged women to be conscious of the state of their mental health.

Women have been also encouraged to maximise the resources at their disposal to effectively manage their homes.

The appeal according to the Christian body was to enable women to cope with the responsibility as virtuous women and homekeepers.

WOWICAN in a communique jointly signed by the National Chairperson, General Lady Superintendent

(Dr) Elizabeth Akinadewo and National Secretary, Christiana Victor Medugu, after this year’s convention in Calabar with the theme, ‘The role of a Christian woman In Time Like This’, called for an end to Gender Based Violence particularly violence against women and girls.

It was recommended that all respect women’s rights and say no to the different forms of violence against women such as rape, defilement, wife battery, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) etc.

On praying for the nation, active participation in politics and taking immunisation of their children seriously, the communique added:

“Women are also encouraged to be card-carrying members of political parties to amplify their voices in the political space thereby ensuring effective representation of women in governance at all levels.

“The convention also encourages women to pay special attention to the immunisation and vaccination of their children for proper development. Women are encouraged to pray more fervently for the state of the nation in keeping with the theme of the 2024 National WOWICAN Convention.“



