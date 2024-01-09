WOWICAN S/West Chair Urges Selfless Service

Chairperson, Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Southwest Zone, Prophetess Odunola Raji-Adebesin has commended Nigerians on their perseverance especially in the outgone year. The leader in a chat with New Telegraph asked politicians to be selfless in rendering their services and make life bearable for the citizenry.

This is as she urged women to show love and uphold the nation in prayers. Her words:”Christian women in the Southwest Zone should show love to one another and be prayerful to God concerning our Nation Nigeria. When things are bad, women are always at the receiving end.

“The rise in the cost of commodities have made life unbearable, there’s a need for us to show love by sharing and interceding in prayers on behalf of our nation. “I urge Nigerian politicians to be selfless in their services to humanity and consider life after leaving office.”