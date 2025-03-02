WOWICAN demands Leah Sharibu’s release

Share

The National Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (National WOWICAN), has lent its voice to that of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to demand the immediate release of Leah Sharibu who has spent seven years in Boko Haram captivity.

In a statement signed by the National WOWICAN Chairperson, Her Eminence, General Lady Superintendent Dr. Ayobami Akinadewo, after the first quarter of WOWICAN National Executive Council meeting held in Ilorin Kwara State, the Women wing of CAN, decried Leah’s continuous detention.

Recalling that the then 14-year-old Christian Leah Sharibu chose not to convert but remained faithful to her Christian belief, the woman noted that her freedom of religion and belief is violated alongside other Christian girls who are still held captive.

The statement containing the women’s appeal reads: “As mothers, we appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria to act to rescue her and other Christian girls in captivity.

“We also appeal to the international community to lend their voices and resources to this cause. We pray as mothers for strength, resilience, and God’s protection for Leah Sharibu and also that she returns safely to her family.”

