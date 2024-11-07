…Would Be Distinctively Remembered –Soludo

Share

Following the startling news of the passing of the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lieutenant-General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has expressed his condolences to the Commander-inChief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Army and the family of the deceased.

In a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Governor Soludo expressed his sincere condolences on the death of the late CoAS which occurred on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at the age of 56.

Governor Soludo said the demise of the Army chief is a huge loss to the military and the entire nation., considering his laudable role in the advancement of security in the country.

Share

Please follow and like us: