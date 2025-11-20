Worst Of Boko Haram Insurgency Over –Zulum

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, insists the security situation in the state has significantly improved, saying “the worst is over”. He said this yesterday when he met with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, in Maiduguri. Zulum said compared to the peak of the security crisis years ago, the current situation, despite recent setbacks, shows significant improvement.

He called for continued support for security forces, urging residents to provide them with timely intelligence to help prevent attacks. The governor said: “Yes, we have witnessed a series of attacks on our communities and the security forces, but the worst is over.

“We shall continue to collaborate and provide the needed intelligence to our security forces to bring this madness to an end. “The frequency and scale of attacks on our communities then were overwhelming.

“Today, while we grieve any single setback, we can also see that the worst is indeed behind us. “The trajectory is towards peace, and we are committed to sustaining it.” Zulum commiserated with the Army over the recent tactical setbacks across the theatre.

He praised the sacrifices and bravery of the soldiers, describing them as heroes who, in some cases, pay the ultimate price for the nation’s security. Waidi promised that the Army headquarters would provide all necessary logistics and resources to the troops operating in the state.

The COAS praised Zulum for his continued support of the military. He said: “I want to most sincerely, on behalf of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army, extend our appreciation to the governor for visiting us at a time like this. We appreciate your support in Borno.”