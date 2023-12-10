Worshippers Ecstatic as ‘Shiloh’, ‘Holy Ghost Congress’ Ends

Many worshippers who participated both online and onsite in the annual Holy Ghost Congress of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) with Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the General Overseer and Shiloh of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) with Bishop David Oyedepo as the Founder, are full of excitement and expectations for the remaining part of the year and the New Year.

‘Divine Repositioning’ and ‘Redeemed To Flourish in Hard Times’ were the themes for the two remarkable church events, which many look forward to as massive attendance is usually recorded at the first week of December when the programmes are held.

The Congress started on Monday, December 4 ended on Saturday with youths hang out and service for youths followed by thanksgiving at the different church parishes on Sunday, while Shiloh started on Tuesday, December 5 and ends today, December 10 with thanksgiving as well.

Several striking testimonies were daily recorded at the programmes including the dead coming to life, reversal of cancer, conceptions, political appointments, career accelerations amongst other divine interventions. At Shiloh, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, testified how the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, prayed for her to become a minister in the present administration.