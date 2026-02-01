Worship Music, Sacred — Cleric

The Ceaseless Praise Ministry had its fourth annual praise event, tagged Ceaseless Praise.

The fourth edition of the event themed ‘Overflowing Grace’ was held at the Amuwo Odofin Baptist Church, Jakande Estate, Mile 2, Lagos,s recently.

It had in attendance worship ministers who came to lead the congregation into the atmosphere for worship. In attendance were Minister Korede Emmanuel, Minister Sam Deejay, Minister Fadekemi Lawal, Adetola Martins, Rev Atoseyi, who delivered the word on the theme and Rev Oyedeji Johnson, who led prayers, making the event a worship-filled event.

Korede Emmanuel, one of the ministers at the event, commended the convener for putting up the event and prayed for God’s grace on her.

Speaking on how worship leaders infuse worldly influences into their songs, he said it all depends on the level to which they know their God and infusing things all in the name of capturing people. Worship music is sacred and should be treated as such.

The convener of the event, Miss Tifeoluwani Ayoola, in her words, said the Ceaseless Praise annual worship event is a gathering of worshippers, which came as a vision from God that people should gather to praise, as doing that will bring clarity to our lives.

Worship is not just about singing, but it is a lifestyle that should be adopted. Looking ahead to the fifth anniversary coming next year, she said it is going to be the fifth anniversary of Ceaseless Praise Ministry and promises to be bigger than the fourth edition.