Worship Centres Top List Of Noise Pollution Complaints – LASG

Share

The Lagos State government has said that a huge number of cases of noise pollution are caused by worship centres in the state, which are negatively impacting the environment and posing serious health challenges to Lagosians in terms of hearing loss, stress-related ailments, loss of productivity, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular diseases.

Speaking in Lagos on the occasion of the International Noise Awareness Day 2025, titled “Curbing Noise Pollution In A Mega City”, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the theme was chosen in order to curb noise pollution in the state.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Environment and Water Resources, Engineer Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, he explained that the gathering was to address the impact of noise pollution on our health, environment, and quality of life as a people.

He said: “The theme for the 10th year Noiseless Lagos advocacy: Curbing Noise in a Mega City is very apt and instructive. It is a clarion call on individuals, organisations, worship centers, religious bodies, entertainment industries and the likes in the urban and the inter land to follow and abide by the standard regulations and approved noise levels across all locations, that is, Schools Environment 35 decibel by day/35 decibel at nights, Residential Areas 55 decibel by day, 45 decibel at night, Commercial Centers 70 decibel by day/ 60 decibel at night, Industrial areas: 85/65 decibel at night and the mixed regions: 65 decibel by day and 55 decibel at night.

“In the last 18 months alone, LASEPA has received 1,616 noise pollution-related complaints from the activities of our worship centres, industries, entertainment nightlife, bars, and Lounges. Clubs and Musical organisations, among others. Of these numbers, the agency had successfully enforced about 610 complaints, including closure of some of these organisations or application of fines where necessary.”

“This is therefore a warning to our stakeholders, especially, worship centers, industrial organisations, entertainment industries, Lounges, Bar and Nightlife operators, motor garages and the likes to please adhere strictly with government regulations on the approved decibels in various places as violators of the regulations risk prosecution by the dictates of the Law.’’

He further said emphasis is being laid more on worship centres, club houses, bars, event centres, and entertainment places because most complaints are from those areas.

An audiologist, Dr Segun Paul Adeyinka, in his remarks, identified loss of hearing ability due to noise, adding that a huge percentage of noise pollution in the state comes from vehicular activities through the indiscriminate use of horns, bad exhaust, and faulty engines. He stated more needs to be done in educating our bus drivers, NURTW, RTEAN, on reducing noise in the state.

While attendees commended the efforts of the ministry, they opined that more community outreaches need to be done in driving home the point.

Share