Worsening Insecurity: UNHCR, US Congressional Staff Visit Yelewata Victims In Benue

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United States Congressional Staff (USCS) yesterday visited survivors of the Yelewata massacre camped at the Makurdi International Market IDP camp for a fact-finding mission and assessment of humanitarian support.

The team, which paid a courtesy visit on Governor Hyacinth Alia, was led by Jessie Ainslie of the UNHCR Washington DC, and received by the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr Sam Ode, on behalf of the governor at the Government House, Makurdi.

Speaking during the visit, Ode expressed appreciation to the delegation for visiting the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the International Market camp in Makurdi, describing their visit as a testament to their commitment to understanding the humanitarian situation the state is grappling with.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to transparency and international best practices, especially in humanitarian interventions.

“We operate an opendoor policy and our books are open. We are always willing to work with partners in the humanitarian space to ensure accurate data and effective response.

The Deputy Governor explained that the intractable “conflicts in the region were not religious in nature, but rather stemmed from long-standing land disputes between herders and farming communities, worsened by increasing pressure on land and outdated grazing practices.”. He advocated ranching as a sustainable solution, aligning with international standards.