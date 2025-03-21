Worry as Tinubu fails to form NSC board 158 days after

Share

It has been 158 days since President Bola Tinubu reinstated the National Sports Commission (NSC), but concerns are rising as he has yet to appoint a board, as required by law.

On October 23, 2024, President Tinubu dissolved the Federal Ministry of Sports Development and reinstated the NSC, which had been inactive since 2015. He appointed Shehu Dikko, former Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), as the NSC Chairman. On November 15, 2024, Bukola Olopade, a former Ogun State Commissioner for Sports, was named Director-General.

Since then, no other board member has been appointed, leaving the commission to operate with only the Chairman and Director-General.

The NSC was reintroduced through the National Sports Commission Act 2023, a law signed in the final days of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. However, the structure and operational framework remain unclear. One major source of confusion is the fact that while the 2023 Act was meant to replace the 1971 NSC Act, the older law has not been formally repealed. This legal overlap has created uncertainty regarding which framework should guide the NSC’s activities.

The NSC Act 2023 stipulates a comprehensive board structure to oversee its operations.

Section 2, subsection 1 of the Act states that “the Commission shall consist of the following members:(a) The Chairman of the Commission (b) The Director General (c) The Head of School Sports in the Federal Ministry responsible for Education (d) The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Sports or representative (e) A representative of the National Association of Physical Education, Recreational Sports, and Dance (f) The Chairman of the State Sports Directors Forum

(g) Two representatives from the Organized Private Sector (h) The Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) (i) Representatives of military and paramilitary agencies (j) A representative of institutional sports (NUGA, NIPOGA, NICEMA) (k) A representative of retired sportsmen and women (l) A representative of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) who shall be a sports medical expert (m) A representative of persons living with disabilities in sports (n) A representative from the Nigeria Football Federation(o) a representative of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN)(p) Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) and (q) Six Chairmen of States Sports Councils.”

Section 2 subsection 2 of the same Act stipulates that the President shall appoint the Chairman and Members of the Commission.

Stakeholders believe with just two officials running the show, its impact has been minimal.

“I believe the President has been misled on this issue because it is illegal for just one or two individuals to run a commission, a former international, Harrison Jalla, told our correspondent. “The law that created the NSC clearly outlines how the NSC board must be formed and no single person can assume the powers of the entire board.

“They have been operating illegally. Actions taken outside of the law cannot stand; the law specifies that it must be a board, not a one- or two-person operation. The board needs to be fully constituted before any action can have the legal authority to execute the powers of the board. When discussing the agenda for sports, how can one person determine it all? Is that what the law stipulates? We must exercise caution to avoid another crisis.”

