Worries Over Ohanaeze’s Dwindling Fortunes

The dwindling fortunes of the apex Igbo sociocultural organization has become a cause for concern nine months into the tenure of Senator John Azuta Mbata from Rivers State, as the group may have lost its voice on national and regional issues.

Many observers are getting concerned that the voice of Ohanaeze Ndigbo seems to be dwindling when it comes to national issues, unlike what it was under Chief Nnia Nwodo, George Obiozor and Iwuanyanwu for instance, when Ohanaeze was very visible nationally, advocating Igbo interest and collaborating with other sociocultural organizations like Afanifere, under Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), under Chief Edwin Clark and Middle Belt Forum under Dr. Bitrus Pogu.

In recent times, almost consistently, the voice that appears common in the media, which well-meaning Igbos and Nigerians consider reprehensible, is that of unrecognized Ohanaeze group with Okechukwu Isiguzoro, former leader of Ohanaeze Youth Wing parading himself as President General. Isiguzoro has continued to play the spoiler game for a long time now. He either assumes Secretary General of his own imaginary Ohanaeze or the President General like he currently parades himself.

But when contacted for comment on the issues, a major contestant in the election in January and former Inspector-General of Police, Sir Mike Okiro urged our reporter to leave him out of the current development, though he remains committed to the course.