Worries as Cancer Survival Rates In Africa Drops to 12%

As Nigeria joins the world to mark the 2025 World Cancer Day (WCD) data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has shown that there is a need for a global call to action to confront one of the most formidable health crises of our time.

According to available statistics, in 2022 alone, there were 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths, and the global cancer burden is projected to skyrocket by 77 per cent by 2050. On its part, Africa bears an even heavier burden.

In 2022, the continent recorded 1,173,771 new cases and 756,531 deaths. What is more disheartening about the African continent, according to a Consultant Ocular Oncologist, Dr. Abia Nzelu who is also the executive Secretary, GivingTide International, cancer survival rates in the Africa Continent is at a heartbreaking 12 per cent—a stark contrast to the 80 per cent + survival rate in high-income nations.

GivingTide International is a movement aimed at mobilizing individuals and organizations to practice Combined, Concerted and Catalytic Philanthropy. However, Nigeria leads these dire statistics, with 127,763 new cases and 79,542 deaths in 2022, an overwhelming majority of whom were women.

But beyond these numbers are faces, voices, and stories of pain and resilience. Every year, February 4 is a day of reflection, remembrance, and resolve. World Cancer Day (WCD) is not just a date on the calendar—it is a global call to action to confront one of the most formidable health crises of our time.

This year, as we mark 25 years since the signing of the Charter of Paris Against Cancer, the theme, ‘United by Unique,’ resonates deeply. It is a reminder that while the fight against cancer is universal, every patient’s journey is uniquely their own. It is a call to honor and support the individual battles of millions across the world, stated Nzelu.

Cancer knows no boundaries

Cancer is a great equaliser. It does not discriminate between the rich and poor, the powerful and the humble. Even royalty is not spared.

In recent months, the Royal Family has been struck by successive cancer diagnoses—HRH Sarah, Duchess of York; HRH Catherine, the Princess of Wales; and HRM King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth.

Each of them has faced their own unique battle, receiving world-class care tailored to their individual needs. The good news, Nzelu said, is that their stories reinforce the message that cancer is not a death sentence.

HRH the Princess of Wales recently announced in January 2025 that her cancer is in remission—a testament to the power of timely intervention and comprehensive care. Their access to cutting-edge treatment at The Royal Marsden played a crucial role in their recovery. But what about those in developing nations who do not have access to such care?

Free cancer hospital

The Royal Marsden, established as the Free Cancer Hospital in 1851 by Dr. William Marsden, was born from personal loss. When his beloved wife, Elizabeth Ann, died of cancer, he resolved to change the course of the disease. What started as a small dispensary has now become one of the world’s leading cancer institutions.

But here lies the tragedy: Nigeria has no Comprehensive Cancer Centre (CCC). While India has over 200 CCCs (many of which are non-profit and philanthropy-driven), and several African countries—Egypt, Uganda, Tanzania, South Africa, Kenya, and Sudan—have at least one, Nigeria has none.

As a result, Nigerians spend over $1 billion annually on medical tourism, seeking treatment abroad, the consultant ocular oncologist lamented.

“This amount could fund 20 Comprehensive Cancer Centres every year. Yet, many who travel for care do not return home alive. The loss of General Toareed Lagbaja, Nigeria’s former Chief of Army Staff, in November 2024, while undergoing treatment abroad, is yet another painful reminder.”

This World Cancer Day, Nzelu said, “We must confront an uncomfortable truth: in Nigeria, a cancer diagnosis is too often a death sentence. The unknown woman in a rural village dying from preventable cervical cancer is just as important as the Princess of Wales. She too is royalty—a queen in her own right, a mother, a wife, a daughter.

Her life matters. That is why GivingTide is championing the BIG WAR Against Cancer, through the National Cancer Prevention Programme (NCPP). Since 2007, NCPP has led community-based cancer prevention efforts across Nigeria, with a great vision: to establish Nigeria’s first Comprehensive Cancer Centre.

