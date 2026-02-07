New Telegraph

February 7, 2026
CHANGE OF NAME
Woro Bandits’ Attack: Kwara Sets Up 7-man Committee

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has approved the appointment of a seven-man committee to interface with Woro community on humanitarian support that the Governor announced earlier on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye revealed that the Committee would be chaired by Hon. Ahmed Kiwozi, a former lawmaker from Kaiama Local Government Area.

Other members are the Vice Chairman of the Local Government Council, Aisha Abubakar Sadiq; Alhaji Abubakar Mora; Woro Village Head, Alhaji Umar Bio Saliu; and a representative each of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP);

and a representative of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, who should be a female. The Committee, which has four weeks to carry out its assignment, will interface with the community leaders on rebuilding efforts, areas of need of the survivors, and other outstanding issues.

