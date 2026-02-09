Worldwide Trade To Boost Marine Cargo Insurance To $34.0bn

The global marine cargo insurance market is expected to reach $34.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.86 per cent from 2024 to 2032. The market was valued at 20.8 billion in 2023.

One of the main reasons the marine cargo insurance market is becoming increasingly popular is because of the growth in worldwide trade.

According to globenewswire.com, in 2023, the market saw a 24 per cent increase in merchandise trade volume compared to the previous year; therefore, businesses are looking for ways to protect themselves against potential losses during transit caused by unforeseen circumstances, which creates demand for wider insurance coverage.

The second point worth noting is that natural disasters and extreme weather events have become more frequent over recent years, thus highlighting the need for stronger cargo insurance provisions.

More than US$ 380bn were lost globally in 2023 alone due to such calamities, according to data; hurricanes, cyclones, and other forms of severe weather usually disrupt transportation systems, most severely affecting those involved in moving goods from one place to another, i.e., carriers and shippers alike.

This shows us how important marine cargo insurance can be for businesses that don’t want their financial wellbeing compromised by forces outside their control. Marine cargo insurance finds its applications across many sectors involved in the transport of goods.

For instance, pharmaceuticals industry requires the storage of drugs and vaccines within specific temperatures therefore, temperature change during shipping can lead to their wastage thus marine cargo insurance market covers against such risks.

Similarly, the automotive sector protects vehicles parts shipped worldwide from any damage, theft, or accident occurring enroute while reflecting the versatility and indispensability of this coverage across different areas.

The global marine cargo insurance market has bright prospects ahead because of technological advancements which will ease risk assessment and the underwriting process.

Insurtech firms have introduced artificial intelligence, blockchain, and big data analytics, among other things aimed at improving efficiency and accuracy when evaluating risks, thus providing customized solutions to meet the current demands of international traders.

Changing the face of the global marine cargo insurance market is parametric insurance, which delivers a faster and more accurate option compared to conventional indemnity-based policies. A single benefit among many that come with it is its ability to pay out predetermined sums using pre-set parameters.

Such as, if there was a loss of cargo due to bad weather, a specific wind speed or wave height recorded at the time could automatically trigger payment from this kind of insurance policy. Claims take ages to assess, and clients get their money back quicker when insured under such covers. Mariners are adopting parametric insurance in order to hedge against risks associated with unforeseeable events.

For instance, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions launched “Insur8,” which uses weather data triggered by severe weather conditions to pay shipping companies affected by them.

In a similar fashion, AXA XL introduced a product of this type for marine cargo coverage against delays caused by vessel breakdowns or port congestion.

High-value goods are best protected during transit through the use of parametric insurance since even slight disturbances can lead to significant financial losses.

Lloyds of London provides sellers with wide-ranging options for insuring their products while they are being shipped, including piracy, theft, and other perils associated with natural disasters. Parametric insurance accuracy has been made possible thanks largely due yet not limited solely on real-time satellite imaging combined with internet connected devices (IoT sensors).