World’s Top 7 Cities For Foodies

Culinary travel is on the rise worldwide, with the prospect of tasting authentic international cuisine enough reason for hungry holidaymakers to travel thousands of miles each year. Travel experts are revealing their top seen foodies flock to regions far and wide to try something new, with the latest industry research revealing six in 10 holidaymakers go abroad purely for food. Industry study also found 41% said they’d be willing to travel hundreds of miles to track down the ‘perfect’ meal.

Top spots for foodies to discover their new favourite dishes include Tokyo, Paris and New York. Market data forecast anticipates the global culinary tourism market will have a value of over $3.4 billion by 2028 from $1.3 billion last year, with so many jumping at the chance to discover incredible bars, hidden gems and restaurants. Lots of holidaymakers are fascinated with food and find it fun to learn about international cuisine while they are away.

Different parts of the world are full of unique culinary destinations that people can’t experience at home, so it is well worth exploring while away and trying something you have never had before. For many foodies, visiting the cities with the most Michelin stars, boasting exceptional cooking techniques and incredible ingredients and flavour quality, is a must.

For others, it is all about the cultural and historical experience an authentic local cuisine provides. With people branching out to explore new places, the global culinary tourism market is expected to make billions in the next few years. Here are the study’s top cities to help guide foodies on their gastronomic adventures:

1. Tokyo, Japan

As of 2023, Tokyo has the world’s most Michelin-starred restaurants. Phenomenally, its restaurants have over 200 Michelin stars. Their culinary scene is packed to an exceptional standard and often credited to traditional street vendors who are incredible at adding a Japanese twist to foreign dishes.

2. France, Paris

Paris is one of the world’s gastronomic capitals, and it is renowned for its Michelin-starred restaurants, top chefs, and its wealth of food, especially its brunches and sweet treats. Tempting patisseries, chocolat- iers and fromageries are everywhere, making the city a dream destination for foodies.

3.Hong Kong

Known as one of the best cities in Asia for foodies, Hong Kong has the highest density of restaurants in the world and is referred to as the “World’s Food Fair.” It has it all; from street food to fine luxury dining, there is an extraordinary array of classic, traditional, and fusion dishes, from hot pot to snake soup.

4. New York, United States

New York is full of iconic and old-school dishes and has arguably shaped the modern western dining scene with the likes of pizza, burgers, bagels, and cheese-cake. Over the years, the range of food has expanded into cuisines from across the globe – making food from all over the world accessible in one place.

5. London, United Kingdom

London is a global gourmet destination with award-winning restaurants and critically acclaimed chefs. The dining scene in the city is incredibly vibrant and versatile, bustling with high-end luxury experienc- es, food markets and traditional establishments with a classic British flare.

6. Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok is the best place in the world to eat authentic Thai food. It has long been declared the world’s street food capital, bustling with street vendors and pop-up stalls. Not only is the food fresh and deli- cious, but it is also very cheap.

7. Singapore

Singapore is famous for its traditional fresh dishes submerged in herbs and spices and rich in taste and flavour. China, Malaysia, and India heavily influence its culinary styles, and while most of the food is traditional, it has delicious modern