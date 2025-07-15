World’s Oldest President, Biya, To Seek Eighth Term

The world’s oldest head of state, Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, 92, has said he will run once more for re-election in October aiming to extend his 43 years in power.

“Rest assured that my determination to serve you matches the urgency of the challenges we face,” he said in a post on X.

He added that his decision to go for an eighth term came after “numerous and insistent” calls by people from all regions in Cameroon and the diaspora.

Biya’s administration has faced criticism over corruption, embezzlement, bad governance and failure to tackle security challenges.

There have also been concerns about his health and ability to govern, reports the BBC. His absence from the public for more than six weeks last year led to speculation about his well-being and unfounded rumours that he had died.