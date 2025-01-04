World’s Oldest Person Dies At 116

Share

The world’s oldest person, a Japanese woman named Tomiko Itooka, has reportedly passed away at the age of 116.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Itooka became the world’s oldest person in August 2024, following the death of Spain’s María Branyas Morera at the age of 117.

Confirming her death on Saturday, January 4, the Japanese public television station NHK l said Itooka died at a retirement home on December 29 in Ashiya in the southern Hyogo prefecture.

According to the statement Itooka, one of three siblings, enjoyed simple pleasures in her later years, including bananas and Calpis, a popular milky soft drink in Japan

Born on May 23, 1908, in Osaka, near Ashiya, Itooka witnessed a century of history, including world wars, pandemics, and significant technological advancements.

Her birth occurred just four months before the launch of the Ford Model T in the United States.

