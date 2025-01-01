World’s BestPerforming Currency Fails To Slow Kenyan Inflation

Share

Kenya’s annual inflation rate climbed for a send successive month in December as higher food and transport costs offset the effects of the shilling’s world-beating performance this year, according to a Bloomberg report.

The consumer price index rose three per cent, compared with a 2.8 per cent increase in November, Kenya’s National Bureau of Statistics said in an emailed statement Tuesday. Prices advanced 0.6 per cent in the month.

Inflation remains at the lower end of the target range of 2.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent in which Central Bank Governor, Kamau Thugge, prefers to anchor price-growth expectations.

Earlier last month, the bank slashed its benchmark interest rate for the third time in a row — lowering it to 11.25 per cent from 12 per cent — as muted inflation allows it to offer support to the East African economy.

Price-growth has been subdued by the shilling, the world’s best-performing currency against the dollar this year after it gained about 21 per cent against the greenback since the end of 2023. The Kenyan unit’s strength has helped slash import costs of raw materials and finished goods, including fuel.

Share

Please follow and like us: