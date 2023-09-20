World Wrestling Championship: Two Nigerian wrestlers crash out

Contrary to expectation, two Nigerian wrestlers have crashed out of the ongoing World Wrestling Championship taking place in Belgrade, Serbia. After inspiring performances by Mercy Genesis and Hannah Reuben in their first matches respectively, both wrestlers could not maintain the tempo as they both lost their second matches. Hannah Reuben had defeated her Mongolian counterpart 13-7 in her first match while Genesis overran her Macedonian opponent by 10-0.

Meanwhile, Odunayo Adekuoroye, competing in the 57 kg category will settle for a bronze match tomorrow, September 20, 2023. President of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation (NWF), Dr Daniel Igali had raised hopes when he assured Nigerians of multiple podium finishes at the World Championship. Nigeria’s hopes now rest squarely on the shoulders of Blessing Oborududu, who will compete in the 68kg category, Esther Kolawale, 62 kg, and Ogunsanya Tolulope, 53 kg. All three wrestlers will be trying their strength on September 20 and 21, 2023.