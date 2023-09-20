World Wrestling Championship: Igali, wrestlers target multiple medals

President of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation (NWF), Dr. Daniel Igali, has expressed confidence that with their talent and determination, the Nigerian wrestlers will secure multiple podium finishes at the World Championship in Belgrade, Serbia.

Igali stated this on Sunday, September 17, 2023, while receiving the Nigerian wrestling contingent to the World Championship, which will run from September 16 to 22, 2023.

The NWF President, who doubles as the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, said “With the wrestlers’ exceptional talent and unwavering determination, they can secure multiple podium finishes”.

While expressing his appreciation to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), the Federal Ministry of Sports and the Bayelsa State Government for their various roles in ensuring the participation of Team Nigeria at the Olympic qualifier, Igali said he expected the wrestlers to “quickly settle in, find their rhythm and get ready to take on the challenges that lay ahead”.

While expressing confidence ahead of their matches, Olympic silver medallist and captain of Team Nigeria, Blessing Oborududu, emphasised the team’s ambition to excel, reach the finals and vie for medals in multiple categories.

Mercy Genesis is expected to compete in the 50kg category, Odunayo Adekuoroye in the 57 kg category, while Hannah Reuben will go for the broke in the 76kg category on September 19 and 20, 2023.

Blessing Oborududu will compete in the 68kg, Esther Kolawale, 62 kg, and Ogunsanya Tolulope in the 53 kg categories on September 20 and 21. Nigeria’s 11-man contingent comprises six wrestlers, two coaches, one medical personnel, and two officials. They are expected back in the country on Saturday.