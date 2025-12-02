World Women Organisation To Empower 5000 Women Entrepreneurs In Nigeria

World Women Organisation (WWO) yesterday said it would empower 5000 women entrepreneurs in Nigeria in the next five years.

Speaking at the official inauguration of the WWO in Nigeria, the founder of the organization, Chief Rachel Akem-Harumi, said they were fueling a global movement where women will help women succeed.

Akem-Harumi said this initiative is more than training, it is a revolution. Where women are given the opportunity to learn new specialised skills, project mastery, fundraising prowess, artificial intelligence, and courses in technology.

She said: “In the space of five years, we are looking at raising women, no less than 5,000 women entrepreneurs. “We want women to own their own wealth, women to own their own business. “We want to conduct a surgery on the mindset of these women, making them to believe that they are capable of owning their own wealth.

“They don’t have to depend on anybody. They can be financially independent. “They can being financially independent does not make you a bad woman. You can also own your money and still be a good wife and still be a virtuous woman.

“And that is where we are going because the society make, especially in Africa, when a woman is very wealthy society have a kind of look that they have for that kind of woman. “But I’m happy that the narratives are being changed now. People are beginning to see that women are capable of making wealth.

“Women also can be economically empowered and they can achieve their power and they can become very wealthy. So I’m excited that we are doing this.”