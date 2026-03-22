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March 22, 2026
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World Water Day: Oluremi Tinubu Locates Nexus Between Access To Water, Gender Equality 

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has identified a relationship between access to water and gender equality in the country.

Mrs Tinubu pointed this out in her message to commemorate World Water Day on Sunday, March 22.

She wrote: “This year’s World Water Day, with the theme, ‘Water and Gender,” under the special campaign slogan ‘Where Water Flows, Equality Grows,” highlights the unique connection between access to water, sanitation, and gender equity.

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“Across many communities, women and girls bear the primary responsibility for getting water, often walking long distances to streams at the expense of their education, health, and economic opportunities.

“When we ensure safe, clean, and accessible water, we do more than quench thirst; we open doors for girls to stay in school, for women to pursue livelihoods, and for families to live healthier lives.

Let us work together to ensure that where water flows in Nigeria, equity truly grows.”

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