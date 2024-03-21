World Water Day: Lagos Launches New WASH Policy To Boost Safe Water Access

The Lagos State Government has launched a new State Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) policy 2023, to effectively harness and promote access to clean and safe water in the state.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who launched the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supported the policy and said it would guide as the framework in ensuring universal access to clean water and sanitation in the state.

The policy was developed by the Lagos State Government with technical support from USAID/Nigeria Lagos Urban Water Sanitation and Hygiene (LUWASH) Activity.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, launched the policy ahead of the 2024 World Water Day which is observed on March 22 every year. The day is dedicated to highlighting the necessity of water and the need to conserve it.

According to a fact sheet issued by USAID, World Water Day highlights the importance of access to clean and safe water for the global population.

This year’s theme, “Water for Peace’ acknowledges the critical role water plays in reducing conflict within and across communities.

The World Water Day commemoration which was held on Thursday at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, was organised by USAID//Nigeria Lagos Urban Water Sanitation, and Hygiene (LUWASH) Activity in collaboration with the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

The event brought together stakeholders from the academia, state and Federal Government, civil society organisations (CSOs), the media, WASH professional bodies and other community leadership groups.

The highlight of the event is the official adoption of the new Lagos State Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) policy by Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking, USAID Chief of Party, LUWASH, Mr James Racicot, noted that with 23 per cent of Nigerians lacking access to basic water supply and 87 per cent lacking safe drinking water, Lagos, with a projected population of 22.4 million, faces a significant water deficit.

Noting that the theme of this year’s event looked at how safe and equitable access to water and sanitation is a proven mitigating factor in conflict resolution, he said they are providing technical assistance to Lagos State.

He said the objectives of the USAID/Nigeria LUWASH Activity were to strengthen governance and institutional arrangements to deliver improved WASH services, improve the performance of public and private WASH service providers, increase access to safe and sustainable water services and increase household access to safe and sustainable sanitation and improve the quality of source water.

In his remarks, the Minister of Water Resources and Environment, Prof. Joseph Utsev, represented by the Permanent Secretary, of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Alhaji Shehu Shinkafi, said water is a fundamental human right that sustains life, nourishes communities and forms the foundation of our society, saying that despite its abundance, access to clean Water remains a luxury for many people.

Speaking, the Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu said the equitable and sustainable management of water resources has the potential to address many of the root causes of social and economic inequalities.

He said through investment in water infrastructure and technology, a condition for peace to flourish will be created.

The new WASH policy provides a platform for the review and passing of specific WASH legislation and provides regulations and guidelines to achieve the state objectives in line with SDG6 – Clean Water and Sanitation.

The USAID/LUWASH was conceived and subsequently implemented in 2023 as a five-year activity that will increase the availability, quality and use of safe water and sanitation services and improve the government and sustainable management of associated sector institutions in Lagos State.-