World Water Day 2026: Group Demands Gender-Responsive Policies

As the global community marks the 2026 World Water Day yesterday, the Renevlyn Development Initiative (RDI) has urged the federal and state governments to adopt gender-conscious approaches when formulating policies to address the nation’s water crisis.

RDI recommendation specifically speaks to this year’s theme “Water and Gender,” which has as campaign slogan “Where water flows, equality grows,”.

The global commemorations led by the UN Women and UNICEF focuses on the critical link between water access and gender equality, highlighting that water inequality disproportionately affects women and girls.

In a statement issued in Lagos, RDI said that the 2026 commemorations speak directly to the challenges of women and the girl child in Nigeria and most countries of the Global South, especially the physical and mental exhaustion they experience in sourcing water.

RDI Project Officer, Tracy Ohovwore said: “The situation in most communities across Nigeria readily comes to mind. The daily drudgery women and the girl child contend with due to the dry taps in their communities is real.

“Disturbingly, the situation we describe is not only in the rural communities; In cities like Lagos and Abuja it is the same. That is why the theme of this year’s commemoration is a wake-up call to the government at all levels to be gender conscious in addressing the avoidable water challenges in the country”.