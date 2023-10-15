World War Three May Be in the Offing, Says Akinterinwa

The outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas last weekend has left over 2000, including civilian population dead, as rockets fly mid-air daily threatening peace in the Middle East. Coming simultaneously with the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the emergence of the two theatres of wars in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, with various world powers taking sides, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, (NIIA), Prof Bola Akinterinwa, in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, states that if care was not taken, World War III might be looming

How did you receive the news about Hamas “unprovoked attacks” on Israel last weekend in which about 1000 people died and hundreds were taken hostage?

First of all, when I had it over media reports, my immediate reaction was to quickly carry out further research, in order to investigate the causal factors, beyond the existing or well-known reasons of the hostility between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs as a whole. So, when I carried out the investigation, I discovered that the pro- found causal factor remains basically the new dynamics of protests against the Israelis, which is the issue of land always being taken by Israel.

Israel normally, right from the six-day war in 1967, whenever they strike, they occupy the whole land, take it permanently, and the Palestinians have been fighting against that. After the six-day war, there was the Yom Kippur people’s war in 1973, that also led to fresh occupation of land. As I have said, when- ever Israel conquered a land, they occupied it, built houses and sent the original occupants packing.

So, when I discovered that in the thinking of Hamas, don’t forget that as of 2007, the Palestinians, after their election, were fractured into two – the Palestinian Authority and the Hamas. And the Hamas located in Gaza while the Palestinian authority remains in the western province of Gaza. So, my reaction is that before the attack, Israel determines when to give water to Gaza. Israel determines when to provide electricity.

Israel is the controller of Gaza, in fact, the word blockade is a very common word in intra and inter- Palestinian/Gaza relationship. Israel blocked the place, leaving a small area called the Gaza Strip, a boundary between Gaza and Egypt, where people can cross and do all those things. So, when life is made difficult for Hamas, what happens? It is just like when you are fed up, you want to damn the consequences. People decided to go on suicide, suicide bombers all over the place. It is from this narrative that you get the answer to your how?

Were you surprised?

I was not surprised. That is why I gave you the background. When you begin to heat water in a fry pan, and the gas cooker is burning continuously, certainly at a point in time, the water would lose its oxygen and hydrogen and dry up. Even the fry pan, if it remains on fire it will be unnecessarily overheated by the fire. So, when people continue to endure and endure to the limit, they must react at one point. And that is when you get this kind of spontaneous attack.

Take your mind back to when the French Revolution of 1789 occurred, the people had been enduring the dictatorial policies and tactics of the king. It was just sufficient for anyone to come out in the open and say, ‘no, we cannot accept this anymore.’ And people began to revolt. So, you don’t need any particular ‘sermoner’ to preach the Bible or anything, no.

The way things are going, it can happen in Nigeria too. When suffering is too high, I can tell you that you are inviting trouble if you don’t attend to that. So, I was not surprised, because I have no reason to be surprised, because the Genesis of the whole thing dated back to November 2, 1917, when William Baffour promised to create a homeland for the Palestinians and the Israelis.

In 1948, the homeland was given to Israel, although the Palestinians refused, and they decided that you can’t just come and carve out Israel out of this land. That was the Genesis. And this was not solved and it led to the Six Day War in 1967, without solving the problem, they panel-beat it until it resurfaced again with the 1973 war. That is besides the other wars there until this particular one.

Now, close to 2,000 people have been killed on both sides, and about 150 people abducted including some Americans, which have triggered warnings from America. How do you see this?

Well, America’s position is a major problem in the country. On the one hand, America wants peace, wants to mediate, wants to reconcile the warn- ing parties, but on the other hand, America has partisan interest. The United States is a major supporter of Israel and I am telling you that the principle of mediation in International Law does not allow a mediator to have partisan interest.

A mediator must be acceptable to all the disputants, but the issue is that the US is acceptable in the eyes of Israel but not in the eyes of the Palestinians. So, they think you cannot eat your cake and have it. The United States wants to eat its cake and have it at the same time. I do not subscribe to that, and it is not possible. So, when you are talking about the US sending a warning, warning who? Is this the first time they have been sending warning, and by the way, warning who? There are many, many interests that are involved there.

But the argument is that some American citizens are said to be among the abductees…

I think it was in the 70s or early 80s when an Israeli aircraft was hijacked and flown into Entembe Airport, in Uganda. Because it was Israel that was responsible for the architectural design of the airport, Israel went there to go and release the hostages. I used that one to say that American citizens were kidnapped and you are implying that the US can send their elite force to come and liberate their citizens and all that.

That can be part of the strategic calculation, but I can tell you from the scenario I painted that when Hamas came with their unproved aggression, unprovoked attack, you will recall that Iran was the first country to openly applaud the attack. So, if Iran could come out to applaud them, that means that they support Hamas. In that way, when you are talking about war, Israel, supported by America, is not fighting war against Hamas alone, but against Hamas and other countries supporting them.

Russia has only been cautioning everyone, but we know that Rus- sia is anti-America, and will always support whoever is opposing America. As Prof Alaba Ogunsanwo once theorized, the enemy of my enemy is my friend. So, if Iran is threatening America, and Russia and America are not friends, while China and all others are together. So, when you look at the interest of other countries, especially in Western Europe or the European Union, they cannot pitch their tent against the United States and Israel.

What I am telling you now is that the world is critically polarized, a world divided against itself. Therefore, if the United States is warning, the question is for what? At the end of the day, before it can do anything, it must go to the United Nations Security Council to get a resolution, and I can tell you that Russia will veto it, without mentioning even China, and that will neutralize whatever military plans they have.

Isn’t this polarization the reason nothing has been achieved in the area of global peace?

How do you expect anything to be achieved respecting global peace and security given these developments? The French have told the world that order and counter order amount to disorder. But I try to counter it my own way, by saying it is not possible for order and counter order to amount to disorder, immediately, but it must first amount to an encounter. It is when you are unable to manage the encounter that it can result in disorder. So, order versus disorder amounts to an encounter, and if you are unable to manage that encounter or depending on its magnitude, that it can lead to disorder.

Looking at the fact that the Russia- Ukraine war is still underway for the second year running, wouldn’t the addition of another war in the Middle East not make the global space more horrendous?

You can say it is horrendous. Why not? The issue is that when the Cold War ended in the late 80s, the world was sort of happy, because from 1945 to that period, there was no inter-state war. Now, we are having inter-state wars concurrently. We are having the Israeli versus the Arab race along with the war between Russia and Ukraine. So when you look at it, we already have two theatres of war, requiring the attention of the United Nations Security Council at the same time, and I can tell you that at this very critical stage, the Third World War may be in the making.

A war begins as a result of bilateral disagreements and when it is not well-handled, it becomes and can always become a regional war, and that is what we call plurilateral war. War at regional level is plurilateral war. We use plurilateral for organisations having about 15 or 20, and now multilateral wars in which many countries are involved, though it has started bilaterally, instead of the bilateral war between Russian and Ukraine being expanding, we now have another situation of misunderstanding, meaning now that we have the Ukrainian theatre and the Gaza Strip theatre.

So, now Israel has to defend its own interest and if Russia decides to continue now to supply arms and ammunition to Hamas, attention will now be divided. We will have a few people monitor- ing Ukrainians, while more people will now look at what is happening in the Middle East. So, at the end of the day, we have … , let me just leave it that way.

How do you see the issue of governance and spate of coup in Africa and juxtaposing this with the sit- tight mentality of many African presidents who take delight in altering the constitution of their countries to spend in some cases 30 to 42 years in office?

I do not think it is a question of juxtaposition, but another form of coup, and therefore, it falls within the position reached by the AU, that such presidents are changing government unconstitutionally. So, any unconstitutional change of government is unacceptable, and as a matter of fact, the AU had now seen sit-tightism, manipulation of the Constitution as a coup, and therefore, not acceptable.

So, the issue is that in this context, the future of good governance in Africa is remote, and I can tell you that the coup d’etat that took place in many Francophone West African countries in the way I am looking at it is an attempt to put a final stop to the former colonialist exploitation of Africa’s resources. Coup d’etat in these countries are meant to acquire a new status in which African countries are now telling the signatories to the 1885 Berlin Conference that we need a self-reliant Africa.