World Twins Festival’ll Continue To Boost Oyo State’s Economy – Adegoke

The Aare Egbe-Omo Balogun of Ibadanland, Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, has commended the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, for creating the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, noting that the World Twins Festival, celebrated annually in the state, will continue to boost its economy.

Adegoke said the decision to establish the ministry demonstrates Governor Makinde’s commitment to promoting cultural development.

He added that if the World Twins Festival in Igbo-Ora is properly sustained and coordinated to attract foreign tourists, it would significantly enhance the economy of not just Ibarapaland but the entire Oyo State.

The PDP governorship hopeful stated this on Saturday while delivering his address as Chairman of this year’s edition of the World Twins Festival.

According to him, “If we all come together to celebrate this festival every year, if we organize it perfectly and attract tourists from countries like those in the Caribbean and Latin America, it will catapult the economy of Ibarapaland. And you know Ibarapa is a subset of Oyo State. Therefore, if the economy of Ibarapa improves, the economy of Oyo State will also improve.

“If this festival attracts tourists from overseas, it will naturally bring development. People will invest in hotels, tourism, transportation, and government will be encouraged to improve security, electricity, and other infrastructure.

“And I want to be among those who will drive such development in Oyo State. By next year, I will be here again, and by then, I would have secured the PDP governorship ticket. By God’s grace, in 2027, I will be governor of Oyo State, and we will do even better.”

Adegoke later donated ₦20 million to support the development of the festival and ₦10 million each to the people of Ibarapa Central, Ibarapa North, and Ibarapa East.

Also speaking, the Olu of Igbo-Ora, Oba Jimoh Olajide Titiloye, expressed hope that the Igbo-Ora Twins Festival will continue to grow — not only as a global celebration of uniqueness but also as a platform for youth development, peace-building, and empowerment.

He said, “Together, let us uphold the values, traditions, and spirit that make Igbo-Ora great while praying for a better future for generations yet unborn.

“We must nurture in our youth the spirit of cooperation, discipline, hard work, dignity of labour, and patriotism. The Twins Festival must serve as a platform to reorient the minds of young people toward positive values and purposeful living. Through this, we can empower them with access to quality education, vocational training, agriculture, and entrepreneurship.”