World Tuberculosis Day: 2.5m Individuals Contracted TB In Africa In 2022

…as WHO tasks health leaders on research, new tools

As Nigeria joins the world community to mark the 2024 World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that about 2.5 million individuals contracted TB in 2022 in the African region, equating to one person every 13 seconds.

This is contained in a message to mark this year’s World Tuberculosis Day issued by the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti.

Additionally, she said the number of TB deaths in Africa in 2022 reached 424,000, resulting in the loss of one life every minute even when TB is preventable and treatable.

These figures underscore the urgency of collective action in addressing the ongoing TB epidemic and highlight the need for sustained efforts to end it.

The World Tuberculosis Day is marked on March 24 every year to raise awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

The theme for 2024 is ‘Yes! We Can End TB’. With continued efforts and awareness campaigns, the aim is to eradicate the world’s deadliest disease.

According to Moeti, another milestone in the African region is diagnosing 70 per cent of TB patients, which marks a substantial reduction in missed cases and “propelling us closer to our goal.

This achievement is a testament to the relentless efforts of our member states and partners, showcasing what can be accomplished through a shared vision and concerted action.”

Between 2015 and 2022, she said the African region achieved a remarkable 38 per cent reduction in TB deaths, surpassing the initial End TB Strategy milestone of 35 per cent by 2020.

From 2015 to 2022, the region also saw a 23 per cent reduction in new TB cases, exceeding the initial End TB Strategy target of 20 per cent by 2020. All this underscores the effectiveness of implemented strategies and renewed commitment from countries.

However, while the reduction in TB deaths is commendable, Moeti lamented; it still falls short of the 2025 End TB Strategy target of a 75 per cent reduction.

Similarly, she stated that the 23 per cent decline in TB incidence mises the mark of the 50 per cent reduction target for 2025. This highlights the need for continued and intensified efforts to meet these ambitious goals.

Challenges such as delayed diagnosis, limited access to new tools and technologies, and the ongoing threat of multi-drug resistant TB require continued vigilance and sustained efforts, Moet stated.

She however urged stakeholders to join the WHO by providing resources, enhancing community engagement, conducting research, and forming private-sector partnerships.

“Through this unified action, we can address the challenges of TB in Africa and achieve our goal of its elimination as a public health threat.

“I urge all our member states to prioritise a multi-faceted approach that addresses the root causes of the disease while bolstering our efforts in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

“I urge health leaders to intensify their commitment to strengthening health systems, ensuring equitable access to TB care, and scaling up innovative interventions.

“Investing in research and developing new tools, including vaccines and improved diagnostics, is essential to accelerate progress.”

Moeti said the 72nd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa in Lomé, Togo, in 2022 ignited a powerful movement toward ending TB that of prioritising childhood TB. Ministers of Health across the region united to address the needs of this often-overlooked population.

Since then, a 20 per cent increase has been recorded in identified paediatric TB cases compared to the previous year. This signifies a positive step, indicating a more practical approach to recognizing TB in children and a decisive push to end this ancient disease.

“Today, we reflect on our progress while recognising the challenges in our efforts to eliminate it as a public health threat.

“TB continues to be the second leading cause of death from a single infectious agent, surpassing the toll of HIV/AIDS.”

She said the WHO African Region supports its member states’ fight against TB in Africa by setting strategic directions, developing monitoring tools, like the African TB scorecard with the African Union, and ensuring progress towards the End TB Strategy.

“Our Organisation is dedicated to generating and sharing knowledge on effective TB control methods. We support countries by updating TB treatment guidelines to reflect the latest practices and expanding access to rapid diagnostic tools.

“Emphasising the importance of regional cooperation, the WHO African Region encourages knowledge exchange and collaborative efforts across countries, significantly advancing the mission to eliminate TB as a public health threat in Africa.”