World Travel Awards Grand Finale 2024 heads to Madeira

Organisers of World Travel Awards 2024 have disclosed that the global grand finale will take place in the idyllic Atlantic islands of Madeira on November 24, 2024. The leaders of global travel and tourism trade will gather in the capital, Funchal to celebrate the industry’ best who have been voted.

The red-carpet banquet will take place at Savoy Palace from Savoy Signature, and will mark the climax of WTA’s Grand Tour 2024, a global search for the world’s finest travel organisations.

On the same latitude as Morocco, Madeira has a sub-tropical climate and unique eco-system, making it the perfect year-round destination. The Atlantic archipelago is also just a short flight from most European cities.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “I am honoured that our Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2024 will take place in majestic Madeira, a destination blessed with incredible landscapes, a fascinating culture and delicious cuisine. This Atlantic jewel is also a world-class example of sensible tourism: a sector that is the engine of the economy but well balanced and managed sustainably.”

He adds: “I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figureheads from across the world for what promises to be a fabulous event that will live long in everyone’s memory.”

Eduardo Jesus, Regional Secretary of Tourism and Culture and President of the Madeira Promotion Bureau, says: “It is a great honour for Madeira to host this important ceremony,” recalling that the WTA Europe Gala Ceremony 2019 took place in Funchal.

He adds: “The hosting of this event presents itself as a once in a lifetime opportunity to show the world how Madeira is a unique and special destination.”

A short, scenic walk from the heart of Funchal’s charming Old Town, the Savoy Palace is an exquisite modern take on island hospitality.

Roberto Santa Clara, Chief Executive Officer, Savoy Signature, says: “Hosting the WTA Grand Final at Savoy Palace presents a unique opportunity, and we are fully committed to embracing this challenge, striving to enhance the prestige of the hotel, showcasing the beauty of the island, and promoting Portugal on a global scale.”

During the same week, Madeira will also play host to the 11th annual World Golf Awards, part of the World Travel Awards family. The ceremony will bring together golf tourism leaders from across the world for what will mark the first World Golf Awards to take place in Madeira.

The prize-giving evening at Savoy Palace will form the climax of an exclusive golfing itinerary, which will include golf at the world-class courses of Santo da Serra and Palheiro.

WTA was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the WTA brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

WTA gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

