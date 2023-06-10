World Tourism Network Spotlights Errors Operators Make

World Tourism Network (WTN) through its President, Dr. Peter Tarlow, an award winning travel and tourism safety and security expert, has highlighted some of the errors operators in tourism industry make which need to be checked. Tarlow in a news report by Eturbone- ws.com noted that facing what might be the travel and tourism industry’s most successful summer, it is a good idea to review how to make one’s business a success and how to avoid failures.

A casual perusal of the tourism literature demonstrates the emphasis on having a thriving industry or career. How- ever, there is another side of the coin: many tourism businesses err and fail. Here are multiple reasons that a business might fail. Failures can occur due to a lack of a person’s or team’s passion or pure laziness, bad timing, lack of correct data or incorrect data analysis, or simply bad luck.

Often tourism business failures occur due to overconfidence or arrogance, and in a time of high tourism volume, overconfidence can sow the seeds of future failures. We can classify most tourism business failures into sociological taxonomies. These categories help us think about what we may be doing wrong and correct these mistakes before they cause failure.

We offer the following suggestions to help you keep bankruptcy far from your door during these challenging times. 1. Failures occur when tourism leadership fails to provide people, employees, and clients, with a meaningful experience. Employees do a better job when they believe in the product and understand the direction their manager is leading them.

However, that policy does not mean that every decision needs a group decision. In the end, the tourism businesses are more similar to families than to democracies, and that means that leadership needs to maintain a careful balance between listening and teaching and making the final decisions. 2. Businesses that lack passion tend to fail. In the end, travel and tourism is a people’s industry.

Currently, the airline industry seems to have forgotten this basic concept. If its employees or owners do not see their work as a vocation rather than a job, they produce a lack of passion and commitment that destroys customer loyalty and, ultimately, the business. Tourism professionals must have a sense of joie de vivre, look forward to coming to work and see their jobs not as a means to receive a salary but as a calling.

Introverted people and/or those who do not like people should not be on the front lines of the tourism and travel industry. “A lack of security can result in a tourism community, nation or attraction’s failure. The 21st century is one in which good marketing will include good security and safety as a part of customer service.

Those places that seek profit over tourism surety (safety and security) will, in the end, self-destruct. Tourism surety is no longer a luxury but should be a part of every tourism entity’s basic marketing plan. Currently, too many places worldwide have chosen to overlook tourism well-being and, in the end, have done great damage to their tourism industry. 3. Failures often take place when there are no core questions for improvement.

Every part of the tourism industry needs to ask itself its mission, how it differs from the competition, how it can improve, where its weakness is, and how it measures success.