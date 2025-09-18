World Tourism Day: Xtralarge Farms To Host Over 2,000 Participants

For the first time in the history of World Tourism Day, the global celebration will be held on a farm, with more than 2,000 participants expected at Xtralarge Farms & Resorts, Ota-Idiroko, Ogun State, on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Ogun State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Tourism Practitioners, and the Eko Tourism Foundation, is designed to spotlight the link between tourism and agriculture.

Activities lined up include farm stays, excursions, food and cultural festivals, networking sessions, and empowerment opportunities for farmers, students, rural communities, professionals, and youths.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Managing Director of Xtralarge Farms & Resorts, Dr. Moji Davids, said this year’s edition would “change the narrative about tourism by positioning farms as destinations and redefining tourism through agriculture.”

According to her, the event will attract government officials, industry leaders, philanthropists, traditional rulers, and other key stakeholders across sectors to explore sustainable opportunities that connect tourism with food security, rural development, and cultural heritage.

World Tourism Day is commemorated annually on September 27 under the auspices of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to promote awareness of tourism’s social, cultural, political, and economic impact.