World Tourism Day Celebration Holds September 27

This year’s World Tourism Day (WTD), an annual celebration focusing on the socio-economic benefits of tourism, will hold on September 27, with the theme, Tourism and Green Investments.

While various nations and UNWTO Member States hold celebration within their various domains, the global celebration will be staged in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, over a two-day; September 27 and 28.

UNWTO has identified investments as one of the key priorities for tourism’s recovery and future growth and development. For World Tourism Day 2023, UNWTO highlights the need for more and better-targeted investments for people, for planet and for prosperity.

Now is the time for new and innovative solutions, not just traditional investments that promote and underpin economic growth and productivity.

World Tourism Day 2023 will be a call to action to the international community, governments, multilateral financial institutions, development partners and private sector investors to unite around a new tourism investment strategy.