World Tourism Day 2025 To Focus On Tourism And Sustainable Transformation

Melaka to host global celebrations Sept 27

The global tourism has intensified preparations for this year’s World Tourism Day (WTD) Celebration that is set for September 27, 2025, with the host of the global celebration the city of Melaka, Malaysia, in an excitement mood to host the event under the auspices of the UN Tourism, with the theme; Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.

World Tourism Day is an annual celebration that focuses on the economic benefits of tourism besides its social and human development benefits. Held on September 27, it commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the States of UN Tourism in 1970.

The WTD celebration, which has been held across the world since 1980, was proposed by a Nigerian, the late Ignatius Atigbe, the Founder of Africa Tourism Commission (ATC), now being promoted by another Nigerian, Lucky Onoriode George, as the Executive Director.

The timing of World Tourism Day is said to be particularly appropriate and significant in that it comes at the end of the high season in the Northern Hemisphere and the beginning of the season in the Southern Hemisphere.

This year’s theme focuses on how tourism can be a critical contributor to the sustainable socio-economic transformation of people and the planet, especially in the context of climate change response.

Key aspects of the 2025 theme include: Environmental Protection – urging for the protection of Earth’s resources and the adoption of sustainable lifestyles; Social Justice -promoting tourism through just practices that respect both people and the environment; Climate Action – highlighting tourism’s role in responding to climate change; and

Socio-economic Transformation – focusing on the positive impact tourism can have on communities and economies when practiced sustainably.

Nations across the world are expected to organise different activities leading to the global event, aimed at drawing attention to the importance of tourism and gain interest and attraction for the development of the sector as an economic activity that is regarded as both the largest employer of labour, with multiplier effects.

Melaka, Malaysia, is the host city for the global celebration that will span about two days, beginning September 26 and climaxing with a grand celebration on September 27. The first day of the celebration is dedicated to a dinner session to be hosted by the State of Melaka.

While the grand celebration on September 27, will be hosted at the Grand Ballroom DoubleTree by Hilton, Melaka. Some of the activities for the day include: a seminar on the theme of the celebration, with notable speakers from across the world slated to lead the discussions.

The first keynote address will be presented by Natalia Bayona, Executive Director of UN Tourism, on; ‘From social innovation and education to sustainable investment: Transforming tourism from the ground up.’ This will be followed by a panel discussion on; ‘People-centred tourism: Unlocking opportunity through education, innovation and investments.’

The second key on; ‘Transformative pathways for building resilience in sustainable tourism,’ by Dirk Glaesser, Director, Sustainable Development of Tourism and followed by a panel discussion.

The grand celebration will end with Visit Malaysia 2026 dinner to be co-hosted by Tourism Malaysia and the State of Melaka.

Whither Nigeria

In Nigeria it is not clear yet whether the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy will be the one to spearhead the national celebrations, which years back was the forte of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), but in the last eight years, the Authority dropped the ball, making way for the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) to step in and fill the gap.

Across the country, a number of the states, especially those with established Ministry of Culture and Tourism are expected to host the different events in commemoration of the day while private sector operators as well through their various bodies will in the coming days unveil their plans for the celebration.