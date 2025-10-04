World Tourism Day 2025 Celebration Across Nigeria: Tourism Minister Unveils Four-pillar Action Plan On Sustainable Tourism Transformation Agenda

Saturday September 27, was celebrated across the world, as World Tourism Day 2025, with the theme; Tourism and Sustainable Transformation. It was a day devoted to draw global attention to the economic importance of tourism. It was first celebration in 1980 following the adoption of the motion by late Nigerian Ignatius Amaduwa Atigbi, who was then the Secretary General of Nigerian Tourism Association (NTA) now Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) in 1979, for September 27, which was the day also that the status of the UN Tourism was adopted, to be celebrated globally in commemoration of the significant milestone. The global celebration was held in Melaka, Malaysia, with Tourism Ministers, UN Tourism functionaries and delegations of member-states alongside others in attendance. While across the world, countries held a number of activities to commemorate the occasion

FCT-Abuja

In Nigeria, celebrations were organised by both the private and public sectors’ operators in different cities to mark the day. The national celebration was held at the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCT), Abuja, with the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, alongside the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), in the lead. Speaking at the event, the Tourism Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, revealed that the Ministry is set to unveil a four-pillar action plan on Nigeria Sustainable Tourism Transformation Agenda (NSTTA), in alignment with the United Nations Agenda 2030. Exposing the theme for the celebration, Hannatu disclosed that the Ministry will soon finalise and implement a revised National Tourism Policy focused explicitly on sustainability in the next 12 months. She then listed the four pillars as Pillar 1: Policy and Infrastructure for Sustainability which includes: Green Certification: Introducing a mandatory “Green Nigeria certification for hotels, resorts, and tour operators, promoting energy efficiency, waste management, and water conservation. Pillar 2: Community-Led and Inclusive Tourism. This entails that true transformation must be felt by the people. This will involve engagement with States and LGAs to identify and develop tourism sites to their full potential by attracting private sector investment. Pillar 3: Conservation and Digital Innovation, which will harness technology to protect and promote the nation’s heritage. Pillar 4: Marketing and Branding “The New Naija Experience, which will see to the rebranding of Nigeria’s tourism narrative.

FTAN commits to forging stronger partnerships

While speaking at an event in Kaduna to mark the day, the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Dr Aliyu Badaki stated that FTAN remains committed to forging strong partnerships, championing eco-friendly initiatives, and promoting policies that ensure Nigeria’s tourism sector grows in ways that benefit her people and safeguard the environment. Badaki noted that together the industry stakeholders can transform challenges into opportunities and make Nigeria a model of sustainable tourism in Africa. He enjoined the stakeholders to continue to build a tourism industry that is inclusive, resilient, and truly transformative. According to him, ‘‘this year’s World Tourism Day celebration themed; Tourism and Sustainable Transformation, is a reminder that tourism is far more than leisure.’’ He also stressed that it is a vital engine for sustainable development. ‘‘From creating jobs and supporting small businesses to protecting our natural and cultural heritage, tourism has the power to transform communities when nurtured responsibly,’’ he said. The President commended practitioners, investors, and other stakeholders, who have continued to innovate and adapt. He added that their dedication shows that sustainability is not just a goal, but a daily practice

NTDA hinges unlocking of Nigerian tourism potential on collaborations

Speaking during the celebration at an event held in Chinese Cultural Centre, Abuja, the Director overseeing the Office of the Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Mr Ovie Richard Esewhaye, reiterated the commitment of the Authority to positioning tourism as a catalyst for national growth and sustainable transformation. He stressed the importance of UN Tourism’s initiative in raising global awareness about tourism as a strong pillar of development. The theme, he said underscored the sector’s ability to drive local economies, create jobs, foster entrepreneurship, and stimulate collaboration across multiple industries. “The Nigerian Tourism Development Authority has consistently focused on supporting the nation’s creative and cultural assets through partnerships, collaborations, and both digital and physical promotion of our rich music, film, dance, fashion, cuisine, and festivals,” he noted. Esewhaye reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to fully harness the benefits of the sector, calling on stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to join hands in building a vibrant tourism industry. “The potentials of tourism are enormous, and we all have a shared responsibility to ensure it is fully realised. Tourism entrepreneurs are therefore encouraged to embrace technology for wider reach to potential tourists while ensuring effective service delivery and sustainable practices to grow and protect the tourism industry,” he added.

Abia

At De World Tourism Inter-national Conference 2025, stakeholders draw attention to standards

In Umuahia, the capital city of Abia State, the Seventh Tourism World Inter-national Commercial/Agro Tourism Conference and Awards 2025, which brought together stakeholders from across the tourism and hospitality spectrum, to chart a new course for the industry, highlighted the critical role of standards in shaping the future of tourism. Dissecting the theme of the conference; Tourism: A Viable Tool for Unlocking Socioeconomic Growth, Community Prosperity and Inclusive Opportunities, the keynote speaker, Professor Wasiu Babalola, Professor of Hotel Management and Tourism at Atiba University, Oyo, Nigeria, emphasised that standards remain the backbone of a sustainable and competitive tourism industry. According to Babalola, who is also the Chairman of the Standard of Nigeria (SON) National Technical/Mirror Committee on Tourism and Related Services, “without well-defined and enforced standards, tourism services risk being inconsistent, unreliable, and uncompetitive in the global marketplace.

‘‘By prioritising standards, Abia State and the entire southeast region can position itself as a hub of quality hospitality and tourism, capable of attracting both domestic and international tourists.” Babalola further stated that standards must cover all facets of the tourism value chain; from accommodation, food safety, and customer service, to destination management, eco-tourism practices, and safety protocols. He urged operators and regulators in Abia State to partner with relevant agencies, government and the Technical/Mirror Committee in developing, adopting, and implementing these standards when such are made available and in alignment with international best practices. While Abia State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Mathew Ekwuruibe reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the tourism sector as a key driver of economic diversification, job creation, and cultural preservation. He noted that the State government through his Ministry has undertaken the inventory of the tourism sites and assets of the state, and now proceeding to their development and commercialisation.

The Chairman of Abia State Hotel Association, Mr Charles Ezeala in his contribution pledged the readiness of the hoteliers and other stakeholders to embrace and implement the evolving standards to strengthen service delivery and guest experiences. In his remarks, Mr Uwakwe Solomon, who is the Founder and Executive Director of De World Tourism Inter-national, the organiser of the conference, stated that the conference was designed to provide a platform for dialogue, socio-economic development, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among stakeholders and public-private sector project initiatives.

Ogun

Stakeholders call for youth driven sustainable transformation In Ogun State, the celebration was speared headed the State government and the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), with a call to action for youth innovation, cultural preservation, and collaborative product development across Nigeria region. The State Governor, Prince Abiodun Dapo, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Engineer (Mrs) Noimot Salako-Oyedele, reiterated the government’s commitment to leveraging tourism as a driver of sustainable growth. He noted that Ogun’s rich heritage, cultural festivals, and natural assets remain pillars for domestic and international tourism. The President of ATPN, Prince Femi Fadina, who delivered the keynote address, noted that the future of Nigeria’s tourism industry rests on the youths. He highlighted the critical role of technology, content creation, and mentorship in shaping a sustainable sector, while stressing the need for structured guidance from the West, East, and Central Senatorial districts.

“Ogun State holds a complete tourism product; from Ojude Oba to Lisabi Ganza, from Egungun in Ota to the rebranded Olumo Rock. With our youths driving technology and content, and our leaders guiding tradition, we can build a vibrant tourism economy that sustains pride, creates jobs, and transforms Nigeria,” Fadina said. Also speaking, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Sesan Fagbayi, who delivered the message of the United Nations Tourism Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvili, disclosed the global vision for tourism as a tool for sustainability, inclusivity, and economic resilience. Lagos Tourism Ministry, operators paint Tarwa Bay Island red … as FTAN trains beachfront operators The celebration in Lagos was organised by the State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in partnership with the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) and the South West Zone of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN). It was a colourful and celebratory occasion for all the attendees, who gathered at Tarwa Bay Island to mark the day, with different activities.

One of the major highlights was the training conducted for beachfront operators in Tarkwa Bay Island. Besides certificate offered to them, they were also gifted sets of modern grilling and barbecue equipment. President of NATOP Hajia Bolaji Mustapha, who spoke for Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said the donation of the these items was in line with the theme for this year’s celebration. “Tourism is not just about leisure, it is about transforming lives. Tourism will help diversify our economy beyond oil. You can see how countries like Kenya, Morocco, South Africa and others have harnessed tourism to change their stories. Nigeria has even greater potentials with our culture, landscape, and warm people,’’ she disclosed. Adding, “to achieve success, we must work together both the government and the private sector to make the industry thrive. That is why I urge all to visit and explore different tourist sites in Nigeria before we start thinking of touring outside Nigeria. As Nigerians, we need to also know Nigeria. “Tourism is also about people, telling our stories and building opportunities for the next generation. Together, we can make Nigeria a nation that tourists will not just want to visit, but return to again and again.” While Gbenga Sunmonu, FTAN Vice President, South West Zone, said tourism fosters cultural exchange, economic growth and sustainable development. He expressed appreciation to both the Lagos State government and NATOP for the collaboration, saying the theme for 2025 WTD emphasised on sustainability.

“One of the things we have come here to do today is to look at our cuisines and see how we can support the community here, and see how they can incorporated some new techniques and innovations in preparation of grilled fish,” he noted. Delta FTAN pushes for sustainable transformation … urges Delta govt to honour Atigbi In Delta State, the celebration was hosted by the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in Asaba, with different stakeholders in in attendance. The event was declared opened by the State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Darlington Ijeh, who was represented by Mr Nwabeze Kennedy, Director of Administration. Also in attendance were the Functioning Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Otatahor Godwin, who was represented by Bodji Elias, Acting General Manager of the State Tourism Board. Speaking at the event, Engineer Chibuikem Diala, who is the Delta State Coordinator of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), linked the global theme to Delta’s vast tourism potential. Diala noted that Delta is leaving value and money on the table by underutilising its tourism assets, stressing that intentional development of key products and festivals could transform the State into a global tourism hub. Central to his message was a call for the Delta State Sustainable Tourism Master Plan, which he described as a necessary blueprint for sustainable growth.

According to him, “a master plan will help the State map out its tourism assets, define sustainable practices, set clear investment priorities, and ensure benefits reach youth and local communities without sacrificing culture or the environment.” FTAN Delta State also pledged concrete actions in collaboration with the State Directorate of Culture and Tourism, including: Building capacity across the hospitality and tourism value chain; advocating for policies that put sustainability at the core of tourism growth; and linking Delta to global and regional partners such as UNWTO, GSTC, and ECOWAS to align with international standards. Diala called on the State government to honour Atigbi, who is from Delta State, for his contributions to Nigeria and global tourism. Noting that but for him, WTD will not have come to being.

Therefore, he deserved to be honoured and celebrated by the State government. Ekiti Historic celebration at Osun River Source The celebration in Ekiti State was a historic one as the event marking the day was hosted at the Virgin Source of Osun River in Igede-Ekiti. In line with the theme, the occasion highlighted the state’s commitment to heritage preservation, community involvement, and sustainable development. The celebration began at the palace of the Onigede of Igede-Ekiti, Oba James Adelusi Aladesuru, Africa’s longest-reigning monarch, who has done 66 years on the throne. A number of royal fathers, including the Olupole of Ipole, Olosi of Osi, Alayemore of Efon, Apeju of Ilupeju, and Owalogbo of Ilogbo joined in the celebration