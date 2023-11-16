World Toilet Day: 48m Nigerians Still Practice Open Defecation – FG

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal Abbas has said 48 million Nigerians still practice open defecation, as many people still use the bush and water bodies as their regular means for excreta disposal.

This the minister said on Thursday at the press briefing to commemorate the 2023 World Toilet Day in Abuja.

“Right now, about 4.2 billion people in the world live without safe toilets and about 48 million Nigerians still practice open defecation, as many people still use the bush and water bodies as their regular means for excreta disposal”

Abbas noted that many institutions, public and private, do not have sanitary facilities and where they exist they are either not functioning or misused.

“Most urban areas do not have sewerage systems and a safe collection of sewage. Therefore, disposal becomes a huge challenge as many of the water bodies including rivers and streams become a repository for sewage and wastewater”.

The minister stressed that the sanitation crisis poses a threat to our natural environment and the health of citizens, particularly women, girls and other vulnerable groups.

“One of the major consequences of poor excreta and sewage disposal is the high rate of diarrhoea disease which is the second cause of high morbidity and mortality rates among children under the age of five.

“The persistent re-occurrence of annual incidences of cholera outbreaks in some of our states is also a manifestation of inadequate toilet facilities. Yet this could also be prevented through safe excreta disposal by every individual”.

He reiterates that the Federal Government of Nigeria is committed to addressing the sanitation challenges in the country and ensuring proper management of excreta. This commitment is demonstrated by Mr President’s declaration of a state of emergency on water, sanitation and hygiene in the country and the signing of Executive Order No. 009 on Open Defecation Free Nigeria by 2025.

The minister appealed to all National, State and Local Government stakeholders in environmental sanitation not only to do the talking but take practical steps and actions individually and collectively as agents of change to ensure everyone has access to toilets in their domain. Likewise, all commercial entities such as petrol stations, shopping malls etc are encouraged to launch functional toilet facilities for the public as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

Similarly, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Terlumum Utsev said the government recognizes that access to adequate Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services is a critical factor for the socio-economic development of any nation with implications for human capital outcomes such as early childhood survival, health and educational attainment.

“the practice of open defecation due to the dearth of sanitation facilities is directly correlated with sanitation-related diseases, poor educational outcomes and loss of productivity. This is besides such as other consequences such as the concomitant lack of dignity, inconvenience and violence experienced by women and girls when practising open defecation.

It was therefore in acknowledgement of the gravity of the situation that the Government initiated several interventions through the WASH programmes and projects targeted at accelerating progress towards national targets within the context of our global commitment in this Sector.”