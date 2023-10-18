World Teachers’ Day: Wema Bank rewards outstanding teachers

As part of its commitment to promoting quality education, recognising and rewarding excellence in the education sector, Wema Bank has rewarded winners of the Wema Celebrates Teachers Competition, an innovative campaign targeted at celebrating and rewarding outstanding teachers who have made a positive impact in the teaching profession. The bank presented cash prizes to the top three teachers who emerged winners in the competition. Olawale Ibraheem Gbenusola from Vetland Senior Grammar School, Lagos, who secured the first position, was rewarded with N2 million; Raheem Kehinde Hassan from Araromi Ilogbo Secondary School, Lagos came second with N1.5 million and Adeniran Basirat Adedoyin from Dolphin Junior High School, Lagos went home with a cash prize of N1 million in the third position.

Adedoyin from Dolphin Junior High School, who came third in the competition, shared her gratitude, saying, “I am excited and happy to be recognised today. I thank Wema Bank for seeing the work that we do and for celebrating our impact on the country. “Teachers should not be ignored, we deserve to be celebrated and recognised for our hard work and I am grateful to Wema Bank for coming up with this initiative and for the work that they do in the banking industry” Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the bank, Moruf Oseni, said the bank was committed to promoting excellence and innovation in the education sector.

Oseni said: “Teachers deserve more than just recognition. They deserve to be celebrated for their tireless efforts in shaping young minds and moulding their future. At Wema Bank, we are proud to honour these teachers’ dedication to the service. We believe that when there is proper funding and support to the education sector, our children will be impacted positively and the country as a whole will benefit.”