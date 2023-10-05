World Teachers Day: Teachers Are Major Pillars Of Society – Adelabu

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has described teachers as major pillars of the society on whose shoulders the responsibility of a great nation rests.

In a special message to teachers on World Teacher’s Day, issued on his behalf by Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser, Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Chief Adelabu said as pillars of the society, teachers remain the builders of a nation whose responsibilities in nurturing and shaping society remain immeasurable.

The message reads: “I want to express my sincere congratulations to all teachers in Nigeria and around the World on this year’s celebration of the World Teachers’ Day. It is with great pleasure, that I celebrate the pillars of our society and builders of our nation.

“The pivotal role teachers play in our everyday life is immeasurable and no financial value can adequately be placed on their unparalleled effort in building the leaders of today and tomorrow.

“It is in recognition of this that the government continues to do more to encourage our teachers to perform optimally through appropriate welfare packages.

“I also encourage our teachers to be steadfast in their duty and persevere to enable the government to put things right and develop the country further in line with the ‘Renewed Hope’ mandate of President Bola Tinubu.

“I pray that Teachers’ efforts in moulding leaders and contributing to nation-building continue to yield outstanding results. Happy Teacher’s Day!”