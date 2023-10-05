World Teachers’ Day: Senate Minority Leader Laud Teachers Sacrifice For Nigeria

…Calls for better working conditions

Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Plateau North, Sen. Simon Mwadkwon, PhD has appreciated the immense contributions and sacrifices made by Nigerian teachers to make people educated, the world great and a better place.

Senator Mwadkwon in a press statement signed and issued by his Director of Media and Publicity Comrade Friday Bako celebrates Nigerian teachers for values being added and their roles in moulding people academically, socially, morally and spiritually.

The lawmakers called for better remuneration, welfare packages and conducive working conditions that would enable teachers to do better.

According to him, the day was set aside to appreciate the contributions of Teachers to humanity and to make known some of the challenges they face ranging from poor remuneration, and unbefitting working conditions as well as other factors that are adversely affecting their overall performance.

He said the 2023 World Teachers’ Day Theme “The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage” is apt and timely calling on government at all levels and stakeholders in the education sector to accord greater attention to Teachers to make the profession not only attractive but more impactful to address the shortage of Teachers being experienced in Country.

He also made a case for better investment, more budgetary provision and financial commitment/releases to strengthen the education sector to enhance productivity and efficiency in service delivery.

He encouraged Teachers not to relent in giving their best and contributing to nation-building through human capacity building.

“As a Teacher and Lawmaker, I will legislate and support legislation that will improve education and the working conditions of Teachers. Teachers are bedrockers and critical stakeholders in nation-building.

“Doctors, Lawyers, Engineers, Pharmacists, Nurses, Architects, Accountants, Economists, Data Analysts, Cyber Security Experts, Journalism, and Human Resource Managers just to mention a few are products of the Teaching profession. It is therefore important that Teachers are appreciated and treated fairly to boost their morale for better productivity and efficient service delivery”.