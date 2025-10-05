World Teachers’ Day: Oyo NUT Hails Makinde For Timely Salaries, Teacher-Friendly Policies

Teachers in Oyo State have commended the state government for its prompt payment of salaries, recruitment of new teachers, career progression initiatives, promotion of primary school teachers to Grade Level 16, and the appointment of a teacher as Executive Chairperson of the Oyo State Post-Primary Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

Speaking at 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration in Ibadan, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Oyo State wing, Comrade Raji Oladimeji Ismail, lauded Governor Seyi Makinde for his support to the education sector, which he said has resulted in significant achievements.

He particularly praised the resolution of the six-year promotion backlog for primary school teachers, noting that the administrative bottleneck was cleared through NUT’s advocacy.

Comrade Raji also highlighted the creation of 10 TESCOM zonal offices and the appointment of teachers as Permanent Secretaries/Tutor Generals for the zones. He said his leadership has strengthened teachers’ welfare schemes, including upward reviews of car and housing loans.

Despite the progress, he listed inadequate funding, infrastructural deficits, and the need for continuous teacher training as persisting challenges.

He also urged the state government to fast-track the approval of inter-zonal transfers and the release of running grants to school heads.

Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, announced that the Civil Service Commission has approved the 2023/2024 promotion letters for primary school teachers, which are currently being processed for release.

He added that the Governor has approved the inter-zonal transfer of 2005 teachers and the integration of teachers on secondment into the TESCOM structure. Adeniran urged teachers to follow official channels for complaints rather than airing grievances on social media.

The National President of NUT, Comrade Audi Titus Amba, represented by Comrade Shaibu Olayinka Yisa, also commended Governor Makinde and other stakeholders for their contributions.

2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration, themed “Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession,” was chaired by the Osi Olubadan-designate, HRM Oba Abiodun Kola Daisi, and attended by key labour and education stakeholders.