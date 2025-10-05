World Teachers’ Day: Oyebanji Extends Ekiti Teachers’ Retirement Age To 65

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the immediate extension of the retirement age for teachers in the state from 60 to 65 years, while the years of service have been increased from 35 to 40 years.

The governor also rewarded outstanding teachers with cash gifts totaling N46 million, approved an upward review of science teachers’ and heads of department allowances, and ordered the immediate payment of the 2019 leave bonus arrears to further motivate teachers.

Oyebanji made the announcement on Sunday during the 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti. Over 5,000 teachers attended the colourful event, which turned into a carnival as teachers across various cadres sang and danced in appreciation of the governor’s teacher-friendly policies.

Describing teachers as the foundation upon which the state’s future is built, Oyebanji said the gesture was part of his administration’s commitment to motivating teachers, recognizing their contributions to education, and improving their welfare in line with his shared prosperity agenda.

He explained that the retirement age extension would help retain competent and experienced teachers. A committee will be set up to ensure only capable individuals benefit from the policy.

The governor also informed the gathering of his intention to seek re-election for a second term, soliciting the continued support of teachers and workers.

“I have heard your yearnings with respect to the mandatory age for retirement and this has been approved as recommended but only for able and willing teachers,” he said, adding that science and HOD allowances would be reviewed and approved within a week.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Dr. (Mrs.) Olabimpe Aderiye, commended the governor for prioritizing teachers’ welfare and repositioning the education sector.

She highlighted key interventions including the release of over N1.6 billion as running grants to schools in three years, payment of N6.2 billion UBEC counterpart funds for school renovations, and N1.5 billion for WAEC fees, among others.

In their goodwill messages, leaders of ASUSS and NUT praised Oyebanji’s sustained investment in education, including the employment of 4,000 teachers, renovation of schools, and promotion of career progression for graduate teachers.

The event was attended by top government officials including the Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro, Head of Service, Dr. (Mrs.) Folakemi Olomojobi, and other dignitaries.