World Teachers’ Day: Gov AbdulRazaq Salutes Kwara Teachers

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated teachers in the state on the annual commemoration of World Teachers’ Day, commending them for their hard work and renewed commitment to the task of raising leaders and serving as the beacons of light since the beginning of time.

The Governor also restated his commitment to the welfare of teachers, and all workers alike, urging them to remain the solid foundation stone from which the edifice of every successful person sprouted and the fountain from where people draw knowledge.

“On this day and always, I wish our teachers all the best that life can offer in career fulfilment, grace, and good health. I assure our teachers that they remain a top priority for us as a government.

“They are truly indispensable in the task of nation-building and we are grateful for their invaluable partnerships over the years. They cannot be appreciated enough,” the Governor said in a statement on Thursday.

“In line with the theme of this year’s event, ‘The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage’, we are committed to the idea of not just hiring the best hands for the job, but we are also happy to make sure that they are paid as and when due, and given all the respect that they deserve.”