World Teachers Day: Eno Recounts Achievements In Education Sector, Hails Teacher

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has said the model public primary schools have been constructed in the state with adequate provisions for teachers to reside in the school premises.

In a Goodwill message to mark 2023 World Teachers Day, Umo Eno appreciated teachers for laying a foundation both in learning and morality.

The message which was conveyed to teachers through the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Umo Mr Ekerete Udo explained that teachers have been treasured for laying a solid foundation for our children.

“We salute you for your sacrifice, passion and patience in moulding our future leaders. That’s the reason we have taken your welfare and well-being very seriously. To date, we have released over 3 billion Naira to pay gratuities, especially to retired primary school teachers.

“We are constructing model public primary schools with adequate provisions for teachers to reside within the premises as was the case in the past.”

He observed that education remains the cardinal point in his development agenda in the state adding that the state will continue to raise great and knowledgeable men as future leaders.

“Education is a critical pillar in the ARISE Agenda and we remain committed to ensuring that we raise great and knowledgeable leaders of tomorrow, who would compete with their peers anywhere in the world.

“As teachers, you are the catalysts in ensuring the realization of this laudable vision. We salute you as you mark World Teachers’ Day today.” he said