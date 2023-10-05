World Teachers’ Day: Abbas, Kalu Seek More Discipline, Morality In Schools

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated teachers in Nigeria and all over the world on the occasion of this year’s World Teachers’ Day, noting their immeasurable contributions to society.

The Speaker who described teachers as destiny moulders and life changers hailed teachers for their critical roles in the mental and behavioural development of their pupils and students.

Abbas noted that teachers or lecturers not only educate but also serve as guardians and mentors to the wards in the schools at all levels.

The speaker assured teachers of the readiness of the 10th House under his leadership, in assisting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration towards the development of the education sector in the country as well as better welfare for workers in the sector.

Abbas urged teachers to continue to instil discipline and moral standards in pupils and students, which he said serve as an antidote to crimes and other vices in society.

He said this is one reason all hands must be on deck to ensure that standards in the sector do not fall, so as to ensure that graduates have the academic and moral qualifications to become leaders of tomorrow.

Similarly, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu has commended Nigerian teachers for their immense contributions to nation-building, assuring them of executive and legislature partnership to improve their well-being.

Kalu who gave the assurance at the plenary on Thursday, in celebration of the 2023 World Teacher’s Day, noted that without education, no development can take place.

Recognising and commending some House members who were teachers before now, Kalu added that education enhances nation-building.

The deputy speaker who thanked all teachers for their efforts, also prayed that they would reap their rewards here on earth and in heaven.

He said, “We want to appreciate all of you who presented yourself to pass knowledge at one point or the other. From one generation to the other. Some of you taught in extramoral classes you are also teachers, just like me, I taught in extra moral classes.

‘I commend all my colleagues who were teachers at some point. We commend you for the job you’re doing. When I was growing up I was told that your reward is in heaven.

“I’m praying that you start reaping your rewards here on earth before heaven. Through legislative interventions, we are going to partner with the executive to make sure we better the lots of teachers who are trying to make sure that we raise a generation that will help in nation-building because, without education, you cannot have a nation-built will be stable, competitive among the comity of nations.

“We appreciate all your efforts, we do not take it for granted, and through thick and thin you have been raising generals that will make our nation great. We commend you the teachers and happy teachers day.”