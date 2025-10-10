World Teachers’ Day 2025 And Call For Collaboration

The celebration of the World Teachers’ Day, 2025 on October 5, may have come and gone but the critical issues remain, which would be better resolved through collaborative efforts amongst the stakeholders. Interestingly, and good enough that rhymes with the timely and thematically relevant focus of this year’s edition tagged: “Recasting teaching as a collaborative profession”.

But the significant roles our teachers play in the upbringing of the pupils and students, as well as the challenges they battle with should be highlighted and addressed to underscore the importance of the theme.

Ordinarily, teachers are gainfully involved in identifying and honing the God-endowed talents and attributes as well as moulding the character of the pupils and students they deliver requisite knowledge to. They therefore, act as the parents outside the homes, while instilling morals, discipline and guiding them to be focused on their dreams and desires to bring them to the light of day for fruition.

As catalysts to drive government’s educational policies forward and to bring the best out of the children these should be done under a clement and enabling environment.

But they face different challenges while doing so. Amongst these high hurdles they have to scale over are inadequacies of fellow teachers, decrepit classrooms with some having to deliver knowledge under leaking roofs or even trees!

Others include teaching without the necessary learning materials; libraries without the recommended text books as well as laboratories without the needed equipment and chemicals. Yet, many of the teachers are poorly remunerated and lack the welldeserved motivation. Considering the inadequate number of teachers, in July 2025 the Universal Basic Education Commission reported that only 915,913 teachers were available for 31,771,916 pupils in public and private primary schools in Nigeria, a dismal teacher-pupil ratio of 35:1.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos State Chapter, Akintoye Hassan, reiterated that achieving the UNESCO-recommended studentto-teacher ratio of 1:25 remained a major challenge. Although the National Policy on Education prescribes a student-teacher ratio of 1:25 for pre-primary classes; 1:35 for primary and 1:40 for secondary schools, the reality on ground is a far cry from that.

What it entails therefore, is the urgent need to recruit more teachers for primary and secondary schools – both public and private. And that should be urgently done in addition to making adequate funds available for their emoluments, training and guaranteeing a conducive environment to carry out their onerous duties with minimal challenges.

To make the desired impact with resource-related educational development, it is worthy of note that UNESCO, ILO, Education International, and UNICEF know that the 2025 theme: ‘Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession’, would assist the teachers to “fully deploy their talent and vocation” and receive the support they need for optimal and transformational outcomes”.

In this regard, the global organisations therefore “call on governments, partners, and the international community to make a collective commitment to ensuring that collaboration is recognised as a norm within the teaching profession, because it is only through effective cooperation at all levels that we can build truly inclusive, equitable, and resilient education systems worldwide.”

If Enugu State could spend 33 per cent of its 2025 budget on education, surely others can similarly do so, to guarantee a brighter future for our children

The key highlights are that both funding and welfare would galvanise the teachers to provide quality education delivery while bringing out the best in the pupils and students. In a holistic perspective all the stakeholders including parents, school proprietors, teachers, mentors, the public and the private sectors should collaborate in a roundtable format.

Through such brainstorming sessions they should identify the challenges acting as frictional forces to achieving the vision for the establishment of the institution. Is it inadequate teachers, lack of solid classrooms, lack of books and laboratory equipment or decrepit roads and unsafe environment for the schools?

Next comes the cost implications and time frame to achieve such before identifying the areas of contribution of the stakeholders -from the parents’ teachers association, the old students association as well as the public and private sector, as part of their corporate social responsibility. In fact, it is patently obvious from the data made available by the OECD and other sources compiled by Yahoo Finance, that Nigeria ranks low amongst the countries spending much on educational development.

Globally, Luxembourg ranks first as it spends $25,600 per student. Luxembourg’s multilingual education system reflects the country’s cultural diversity. Next comes Norway that spends $18,000 per student, followed by South Korea with $15,900 and Austria that spends $15,900. Notably, Austria places a strong emphasis on early childhood education and developing critical thinking skills among students.

The United States – $15,500 per student – has a diverse and decentralised education system, with public, private, and charter schools coexisting across the nation. As for Nigeria the value of expenditure on education to GDP ratio in 2022 was 0.35 per cent, a decline from 0.38 per cent in 2021. In comparison, the world average stood at 4.15 per cent, based on data from 130 countries.

While historically, the average for Nigeria from 1974 to 2022 was 0.8 per cent, the minimum value, 0.35 per cent, was reached in 2022 while the maximum of 3.21 per cent was recorded in 1974. In summary, the education spending, percent of GDP – Country rankings, the average for 2021 based on 42 countries was 4.3 per cent.

While the highest value was in Namibia: 10.39 per cent, the lowest value was in Nigeria at 0.38 percent. Yet, in the 2025 fiscal year, Nigeria’s education sector was allocated N3. 52 trillion, a poor and parlous 7 per cent of the total budget. It does not take rocket science that is far too low for our nation’s much needed educational development.

And going by the ranking of states’ education budgets, Enugu State came first with N320.61 billion, followed by Lagos N223.26 billion, Kaduna N206.6 billion and Kano N199.93 billion in that order.

All said, since a country’s development narrative is predicated on the premise of solid foundation of accessible, available and achievable quality education delivery, the call for collaboration amongst the stakeholders to achieve these noble objectives by UNESCO for the 2025 World Teachers’ Day has become expedient.

If the then Western Region under the Premier, Chief Obafemi Awolowo (of blessed memory) could spend 26 per cent on education and the salutary efforts are still yielding fruits as at this day what stops our current political leaders from doing the needful, some 70 years after, if not misplaced priority and the lack of political will?

New laws making it mandatory to budget and spend an average of 26 per cent annual budget on education, from the state to the Federal Government levels should be enacted and enforced. If Enugu State could spend 33 per cent of its 2025 budget on education, surely others can similarly do so, to guarantee a brighter future for our children.