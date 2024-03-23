World TB Day: We Can End Tuberculosis  – County Programme Director 

As the country marks this year’s World Tuberculosis Day (TB) on Sunday, the Country Programme Director of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria, Dr Echey Ijezie has expressed optimism to end the killer disease in the country.

Saturday Telegraph reports that World TB Day is recognized annually on March 24.

Dr. Echey Ijezie disclosed this in a statement by the Advocacy and Marketing Manager of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), Steve Aborisade and made available to some journalists in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

He said that AHF Nigeria in partnership with other stakeholders, particularly the TB programmes in their states of operation including Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River, Kogi, Nasarawa and the FCT is poised to end the “deadliest infectious disease that is the leading cause of death for people living with HIV, yet 100% preventable and treatable”.

According to him, the organization which is currently the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world, will be honouring the millions of lives lost to TB while urging leaders at all levels of government to prioritize TB prevention and treatment efforts.

He said through a dedicated radio awareness effort, AHF Nigeria with officials from the office of TB focal persons in those states shall be educating the public on TB prevention and creating awareness about the availability of free TB treatment, across Nigeria.

“Through this effort, all the TB Directly Observed Therapy (DOT) centres across AHF Nigeria states of operations shall be popularized so that people can be aware of where to seek help for TB treatment and be knowledgeable about identifying cases and referring them to care and treatment.

“TB is treatable the treatment is quite accessible and free across Nigeria. It is in this regard that AHF Nigeria is happy to contribute to the existing efforts of the Nigerian TB programme through awareness creation and driving greater community involvement and participation through the strategic engagement of Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) and their Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) counterparts.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to over 1.9 million people in 46 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Europe.

According to the World Health Organization, TB claimed 1.3 million lives in 2022, including 167,000 people living with HIV, with an estimated nearly 11 million people falling ill to TB worldwide.

Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) remains a public health crisis and a health security threat, yet only about 2 in 5 people with MDR-TB accessed treatment in 2022. Global efforts to combat TB have saved an estimated 75 million lives since 2000.