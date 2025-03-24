World TB Day: Stigmatisation Of Patients Driving Disease Spread –Experts

Share

As Nigeria joins the global community to mark the 2025 World Tuberculosis Day, experts have said stigmatisation and discrimination of persons suffering TB disease, is a major factor driving the ailment in the country.

Against this trend, he urged Lagosians and Nigerians at large to reduce the stigmatisation and discrimination of TB persons to the barest minimum.

Also, another factor that is driving TB in the country is poor awareness of the disease. Data shows that less than 30 per cent of Nigerians are aware of TB.

Deputy Director and Programme Manager, Lagos State Tuberculosis Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Control Programme (LSTLBCP), Dr Olusola Daniel Sokoya, who disclosed these, said poor awareness of the disease is another factor driving TB in the country.

He spoke at a media roundtable to mark the 2025 World Tuberculosis Day, which was organised by Journalists Against AIDS in Lagos recently. World TB Day is observed annually on March 24th.

This day aims to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social, and economic consequences of tuberculosis (TB) and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Sokoya stressed that it has become imperative for Nigerians to reduce the stigmatisation of TB to the barest minimum.

“If you do that, I can guarantee us that we will resolve 50 per cent of all TB problems and challenges that we have in Lagos and Nigeria at large.”

While stressing the need to reduce stigmatisation about TB, Sokoya stated that one of the progress Nigeria should be making in eliminating TB is to reduce stigmatisation and discrimination of TB to the barest minimum.

