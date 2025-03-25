World TB Day: Sanwo-Olu, Others Urge Private Sector To Invest In TB

Share

Dr Ibijoke SanwoOlu, wife of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged the private sector to invest in Tuberculosis (TB) eradication efforts.

She made the call yesterday when Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Health, commemorated the 2025 World Tuberculosis (TB) Day with a mass awareness walk around the Lagos State Government Secretariat and the Alausa community, followed by a Stakeholders’ Engagement at the Folarin Coker Staff Clinic Conference Hall, Alausa-Ikeja.

In a statement, Dr. Sanwo-Olu noted that more mobile TB screening trucks are needed to serve all five administrative divisions of Lagos State (IBILE – Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, and Epe). She encouraged other states to adopt Lagos’ TB strategies, urging them to “copy well” and collaborate for nationwide eradication before 2030, as per global health targets.

The event had in attendance, Dr. (Mrs.) Sanwo-Olu; Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi; Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye; Chairman, Office of the First Lady TB Steering Committee, Dr. Abimbola Mabogunje, and other key TB partnership stakeholders.

