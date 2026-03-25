World TB Day; KBSG Commits To Combating Disease, Treats 22 Cases 

The Kebbi State Government has joined the global community in commemorating the 2026 World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, reaffirming its commitment to combating the disease and promoting public health awareness campaigns.

The event, organised by the Kebbi State Ministry of Health, featured a series of activities including a street rally, community-based testing, and the display of placards bearing the slogan “Yes! We Can End TB.” Musical performances also formed part of the campaign, all aimed at enhancing grassroots sensitisation and encouraging residents to know their health status.

Speaking to newsmen at the NURTW Garage in Birnin Kebbi, the State Director of Public Health, Alhaji Usman Magaji, described World TB Day as an annual event observed every March 24 to raise global awareness about tuberculosis and its significant health, social, and economic impact.

He explained that the day serves to educate the public on TB symptoms, prevention methods, and the importance of early detection through testing, while also fostering stronger community involvement in efforts to eliminate the disease.

Alhaji Magaji urged members of the public to take advantage of the free medical services offered during the campaign, which include testing for tuberculosis, malaria, Hepatitis B, syphilis, and other related conditions.

He emphasised that tuberculosis is preventable and curable, adding that the current administration under Governor Nasir Idris has demonstrated commitment to healthcare delivery through the construction of a modern TB treatment centre in Argungu, equipped with qualified medical personnel to manage and treat patients effectively.

Also speaking, the State Programme Manager for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control, Malam Shehu Auta Gele, disclosed that over 22 TB cases were successfully treated in the past year. He attributed this achievement to the strong commitment of the state government, support from development partners, and sustained media sensitisation efforts.

He expressed appreciation to key partners that include Leprosy Mission Nigeria, Society for Family Health, Médecins Sans Frontières, the World Health Organisation (WHO, HCSL, and various community-based organisations for their continuous support in the fight against tuberculosis in Kebbi state.