World TB Day: AHF Seeks Increased Budgetary Allocation To Combat Diseases

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has advocated for increased budgetary allocations to the health sector to tackle HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), and other viral diseases.

This push comes amidst concerns that funding cuts are jeopardizing progress in diagnosing and treating these conditions, threatening global health goals.

The Senior Advocacy and Marketing Manager of AHF-Nigeria, Mr. Steve Aborisade, made the demand during an advocacy meeting with the leadership of the Kogi state House of Assembly, in Lokoja.

Aborisade noted the very many gains that has been recorded in the treatment of HIV/ AIDS in Nigeria and suggested that what is needed now is increased collaboration between the Implementing Partners (IPs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the government, to guarantee increased local resource mobilisation to HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis (TB).

“This is the only way to sustain the gains that has been made and mitigate the resultant impact of reduced funding by some international donor agencies”, he said. Aborisade noted that there is still no cure for HIV/AIDS, but that the treatment programme is working and is very effective.

“Unless stakeholders and government make conscious efforts to warehouse local resources to HIV/AIDS and TB, we stand the risk of loosing the gains that has been accomplished”, he added.