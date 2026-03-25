World TB Day: AHF Advocates Increased Budgetary Allocation To Combat HIV/AIDS, TB,

World TB Day, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has advocated for increased budgetary allocations to the health sector to tackle HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), and other viral diseases.

This push comes amidst concerns that funding cuts are jeopardising progress in diagnosing and treating these conditions, threatening global health goals.

The Senior Advocacy and Marketing Manager of AHF-Nigeria, Mr Steve Aborisade, made the demand during an advocacy meeting with the leadership of the Kogi state House of Assembly, in Lokoja.

Mr Aborisade noted the many gains that have been recorded in the treatment of HIV/ AIDS in Nigeria and suggested that what is needed now is increased collaboration between the Implementing Partners (IPs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the government, to guarantee increased local resource mobilisation for HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis (TB).

He maintained that “this is the only way to sustain the gains that have been made and mitigate the resultant impact of reduced funding by some international donor agencies.

Mr Aborisade noted that there is still no cure for HIV/AIDS, but that the treatment programme is working and is very effective.

“Unless stakeholders and government make conscious efforts to warehouse local resources to HIV/AIDS and TB, we stand the risk of losing the gains that have been accomplished”, he said.

He said, AHF and her partners were in the state to solicit the support of parliamentarians to ensure that the effort against HIV/AIDS and TB in the state gets the needed boost through increased budgetary allocation.

According to him, “it has become expedient for Nigeria and other governments in Africa to pick up the gauntlet and bridge the gaps that may exist with the reduction in foreign donors’ support”.

He added that AHF has made a case to the Legislative arm of government to ensure that the state subsequently earmarks adequate resources to the effort against HIV/AIDS and TB.

Aborisade disclosed that AHF has its presence in 50 countries globally, and provides services in 14 African states, including Nigeria, while they work in 7 states in Nigeria, providing HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment services.

He charged governments at all levels to prioritise HIV and TB treatment and avoid over-dependency on foreign donors.

Responding, the Speaker, Kogi Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf commended the effort of the coalition of the NGO and pledged to a collaborative synergy.

The Speaker, who was represented by Hon. Usman Ochidi, chairman, House committee on Health, noted that the interaction with organisations and their CSOs partners has shed insight on the issue and tasked AHF and her partners to engage the House during the Budgetary processes.

He promised to use the legislative framework to draw support to the sector, and urged members of the National Assembly to adopt a similar process to inspire the federal government to ensure that the budget for the health sector is not only approved, but it is timely released.